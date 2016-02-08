Ad
Germany's Angela Merkel is increasingly isolated at home and in Europe as she is unable to stem the influx of refugees (Photo: UK Department for International Development)

Germany, Turkey want Nato help to police coast

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Germany and Turkey are seeking Nato help to police the Turkish coast along the Aegen Sea to clamp down on people smugglers.

The appeal comes amidst a developing humanitarian crisis on the Turkish-Syrian border, as tens of thousands fled the Syrian city of Aleppo where Russian air strikes helped troops loyal to president Bashar al-Assad to gain ground.

German chancellor Angela Merkel visited Turkey on Monday (8 February) in the hope of stepping up joint efforts to stem the migrati...

