euobserver
Merkel and Davutoglu during an meeting in Berlin in January. (Photo: Turkish PM office)

Merkel to plead with Turkey on migrants

Migration
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has begun a visit to Turkey to urge Ankara to limit the number of migrants travelling to the EU, 10 days before an EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

Meanwhile, humanitarian groups are urging Turkey to open its southern border to allow in tens of thousands Syrians who have fled Russian bombs in Aleppo.

European politicians are pressurising Turkey following the agreement of an action plan that included a €3 billion package to Turkey to improve the situa...




