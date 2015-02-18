Ad
euobserver
Article 49.3 of the French constitution gives the government the power to by-pass the National Assembly when it doesn’t have majority support. (Photo: Parti Socialiste)

Hollande invokes constitution to force through economic reform bill

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

French president Francois Hollande faced down a mass rebellion by his governing Socialist party on Tuesday, invoking a seldom-used procedure in the French constitution to force through a controversial bill aimed at liberalising the French economy.

After the Socialist’s majority in the National Assembly appeared to be melting away, Hollande used article 49.3 of the Constitution, which gives the government the power to by-pass the National Assembly when it doesn’t have majority support.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Valls picks investment banker as France's new economy minister
Eurogroup puts pressure on France to deliver on deficit
Article 49.3 of the French constitution gives the government the power to by-pass the National Assembly when it doesn’t have majority support. (Photo: Parti Socialiste)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections