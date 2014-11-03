EU and UN reject 'farcical' east Ukraine votes

The EU, the UN, and Nato have rejected the outcome of “so-called elections” in Ukraine rebel zones, but Russia and a handful of fringe MEPs gave their stamp of approval.

In her first official statement as the EU’s foreign policy chief, Italy’s Federica Mogherini said the polls are “a new obstacle on the path towards peace in Ukraine … illegal and illegitimate”.

She added they were held “contrary to the letter and the spirit of the Minsk Protocol” - a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal...