Ad
euobserver
Gunpoint elections with no credible monitors installed two men on EU blacklists as the new leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk (Photo: dasjo)

EU and UN reject 'farcical' east Ukraine votes

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU, the UN, and Nato have rejected the outcome of “so-called elections” in Ukraine rebel zones, but Russia and a handful of fringe MEPs gave their stamp of approval.

In her first official statement as the EU’s foreign policy chief, Italy’s Federica Mogherini said the polls are “a new obstacle on the path towards peace in Ukraine … illegal and illegitimate”.

She added they were held “contrary to the letter and the spirit of the Minsk Protocol” - a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Pro-Western bloc wins Ukraine elections
'No one to stay cold', as Russia and Ukraine clinch winter gas deal
Merkel criticises Putin for broken promise on Ukraine
Gunpoint elections with no credible monitors installed two men on EU blacklists as the new leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk (Photo: dasjo)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections