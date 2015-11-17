Ad
Olaf is investigating four cases of possible fraud by MEP assistants (Photo: European Parliament)

Olaf: four possible fraud cases with MEP assistants

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU's anti-fraud office is investigating four cases of possible misconduct by assistants of members of the European Parliament (MEPs), a spokesperson told this website.

The office, known by its French acronym Olaf, received thirteen allegations in total this year. It has dismissed eight of them, either because there was no clear cause for an investigation or because Olaf lacked the jurisdiction.

One allegation is still waiting to be processed, according to the Olaf press offic...

