EU-Russia sanctions helping China to boost exports

European exports are losing market share in Russia to China, with ongoing EU sanctions against Russia likely to be a contributing factor experts said on Tuesday (21 June).

"EU-Russia relations have been challenging since 2014 and ever since then China and Russia have increased their economic collaboration," Alicia Garcia-Herrero, an expert at the Bruegel Institute, a think tank in Brussels, said.

The EU introduced economic sanctions against Russia in 2014 due to its role in the...