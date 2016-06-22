Ad
Russia is turning to the east for economic partners and all the more so since EU sanctions kicked in (Photo: dolmansaxlil)

EU-Russia sanctions helping China to boost exports

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European exports are losing market share in Russia to China, with ongoing EU sanctions against Russia likely to be a contributing factor experts said on Tuesday (21 June).

"EU-Russia relations have been challenging since 2014 and ever since then China and Russia have increased their economic collaboration," Alicia Garcia-Herrero, an expert at the Bruegel Institute, a think tank in Brussels, said.

The EU introduced economic sanctions against Russia in 2014 due to its role in the...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

