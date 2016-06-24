Ad
Britons have voted to leave the EU by 52 percent to 48 percent (Photo: Reuters)

UK votes to leave EU, causes shockwaves

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The news became clear just after 4.30AM Brussels time, but it had been shaping up that way for hours: British voters have chosen to leave the EU.

The results of Thursday's (23 June) EU referendum show that the Leave side has won by 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent.

17,410,742 voters chose Leave, 16,141,241 voted Remain.

A high turnout - 72.2 percent - was also part of the result, which sent shockwaves around the world and through different parts of the UK.

As the morning ...

