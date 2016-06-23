Grey skies, calm streets as London votes on EU membership

Voting on EU membership in the UK capital began amid a calm atmosphere on Thursday (23 June) morning.

A plane with a banner that said “Vote Remain” made circles over the River Thames in central London.

A South African couple on a Thames tourist boat wore red, white and blue badges that said “I’m In”, also referring to ongoing EU membership.

"Unfortunately we can't vote, so the least we can do is a bit of promotion", one of the two, who declined to give their name, told EUob...