euobserver
Memorial to Jo Cox outside British parliament in London (Photo: EUobserver)

Grey skies, calm streets as London votes on EU membership

EU & the World
by Lisbeth Kirk, London,

Voting on EU membership in the UK capital began amid a calm atmosphere on Thursday (23 June) morning.

A plane with a banner that said “Vote Remain” made circles over the River Thames in central London.

A South African couple on a Thames tourist boat wore red, white and blue badges that said “I’m In”, also referring to ongoing EU membership.

"Unfortunately we can't vote, so the least we can do is a bit of promotion", one of the two, who declined to give their name, told EUob...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Memorial to Jo Cox outside British parliament in London (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

