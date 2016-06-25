EU gangs up on Cameron

The French foreign minister has said that a new British prime minister should be appointed “in a few days”, hours after the European Commission chief suggested that the current PM David Cameron was responsible for Brexit.

“A new prime minister has to be appointed; that will take a few days,” Ayrault said in Berlin at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU’s six founding countries - Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

He said the British government “m...