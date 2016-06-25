Ad
euobserver
Cameron (l) and Juncker. "If someone complains about Europe from Monday to Saturday then nobody is going to believe him on Sunday when he says he is a convinced European", Juncker said (Photo: European Commission)

EU gangs up on Cameron

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The French foreign minister has said that a new British prime minister should be appointed “in a few days”, hours after the European Commission chief suggested that the current PM David Cameron was responsible for Brexit.

“A new prime minister has to be appointed; that will take a few days,” Ayrault said in Berlin at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU’s six founding countries - Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

He said the British government “m...

