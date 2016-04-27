EU and US duped on Russia corruption, film-maker claims

A Russian film-maker claims to have unmasked what would be the most audacious deception of EU and US institutions in modern times.
Andrei Nekrasov, who is better known as a critic of the Russian regime, put forward the accusations in a documentary to be screened in the European Parliament (EP) on Wednesday (27 April).
The film says that Bill Browder, a British businessman, fraudulently convinced politicians and investigators on both sides of the Atlantic that Russian officials s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.