EU and US duped on Russia corruption, film-maker claims

A Russian film-maker claims to have unmasked what would be the most audacious deception of EU and US institutions in modern times.

Andrei Nekrasov, who is better known as a critic of the Russian regime, put forward the accusations in a documentary to be screened in the European Parliament (EP) on Wednesday (27 April).

The film says that Bill Browder, a British businessman, fraudulently convinced politicians and investigators on both sides of the Atlantic that Russian officials s...