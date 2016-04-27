Ad
euobserver
Browder (r) with Magnitsky's widow and son and MEPs in EU parliament in 2014 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Feature

EU and US duped on Russia corruption, film-maker claims

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Browder (r) with Magnitsky's widow and son and MEPs in EU parliament in 2014 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

A Russian film-maker claims to have unmasked what would be the most audacious deception of EU and US institutions in modern times.

Andrei Nekrasov, who is better known as a critic of the Russian regime, put forward the accusations in a documentary to be screened in the European Parliament (EP) on Wednesday (27 April).

The film says that Bill Browder, a British businessman, fraudulently convinced politicians and investigators on both sides of the Atlantic that Russian officials s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russian officials: Banned by the US, on holiday in the EU
Pussy Riot: Magnitsky 'not an isolated case' in Putin's jails
Europol joins hunt on EU-Russia money laundering
Cyprus in spotlight on Russia money laundering
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections