Protests will continue in Reykjavik, if the coalition parties don't call for elections. (Photo: Art Bicnick)

Panama Papers: Iceland PM half-resigns

by Thorfinnur Omarsson, Reykjavik,

The government of Iceland is fighting for survival following Panama Papers revelations that its top people held offshore accounts.

Prime minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson said on Tuesday (5 April) he would leave his office but denied he was resigning.

In a statement, he said the vice-chairman of his Progressive Party, Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, would "take over the office of prime minister for an unspecified amount of time".

"The prime minister has not resigned and wil...

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

