euobserver
"Twenty percent of the Syrians arriving in Greece were families without a husband or a father," said Grandi (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

UN 'deeply concerned' by EU-Turkey plan

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Plans by the EU and Turkey to expel anyone, including Syrians, who used smugglers to reach Greece is stoking widespread criticism.

"I am deeply concerned about any arrangement that would involve the blanket return of anyone," the UN High commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi told MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (8 March) .

He said refugee safeguards under international law must be clearly spelled out, posing larger questions over an in-principle

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

