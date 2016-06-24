Ad
euobserver
From left to right: Dutch PM Rutte, EP president Schulz, Commission president Juncker, and Council president Tusk (Photo: European Commission)

EU urges UK to submit Brexit papers

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The remaining 27 members of the European Union are calling on the United Kingdom to start the process of leaving the bloc “as soon as possible”, instead of waiting until a new prime minister has settled in 10 Downing Street.

British leader David Cameron said on Friday morning (24 June) that he would try “to steady the ship over the coming weeks and months”, but that the formal request to withdraw from the EU should be done by his successor.

“There is no need for a precise timetabl...

