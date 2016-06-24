EU urges UK to submit Brexit papers

The remaining 27 members of the European Union are calling on the United Kingdom to start the process of leaving the bloc “as soon as possible”, instead of waiting until a new prime minister has settled in 10 Downing Street.

British leader David Cameron said on Friday morning (24 June) that he would try “to steady the ship over the coming weeks and months”, but that the formal request to withdraw from the EU should be done by his successor.

“There is no need for a precise timetabl...