EP leaders criticise Cameron for delaying Brexit talks

European Parliament [EP] leaders have urged London to start talks immediately on leaving the EU instead of waiting until the governing Conservative party chooses a new leader in the wake of PM David Cameron’s resignation. \n \nThe EP will also adopt a resolution next Tuesday assessing the outcome of the UK referendum and describing the next steps for the European institutions, EP president Martin Schulz said on Friday (24 June) after a meeting with group leaders.
Schulz said the EP wi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.