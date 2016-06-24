Anti-EU politicians: 'Brussels has been beaten'

European far right politicians have congratulated the British voters for the decision to leave the EU, a result which will surely inspire the anti-EU movement for years to come.

“Liberty has won,” said French National Front leader Marine Le Pen on Friday (24 June), shortly after the British media called the results.

“Like I have demanded for years, there now has to be a similar referendum in France and in the countries of the EU,” MEP Le Pen wrote on Twitter. She changed her Twitt...