Tech companies eye opportunities in refugee crisis

Tech company IBM is seeking to deploy self-learning machines to help in the asylum decision-making process.
The company will start testing the feasibility of its so-called cognitive computing technology next week in the hope of reducing asylum backlogs and speeding up applications for people seeking international protection.
The tests will be carried out internally with a focus on Syria.
The UK and one other EU state government have already expressed interest should the tech...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.