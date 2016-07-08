Ad
Obama (l) told Duda (r) he "recognised that parliament is working on legislation … but more needs to be done” (Photo: President Andrzej Duda's official Facebook page)

Obama: Poland should do more to solve judicial crisis

by Aleksandra Eriksson and Andrew Rettman, BRUSSELS and WARSAW,

US president Barack Obama gave bad press to Poland’s government when he rebuffed its efforts to solve the country’s constitutional crisis as insufficient.

Obama had a tete-a-tete with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda before the opening of Nato’s summit in Warsaw.

"I expressed to president Duda our concerns about certain actions and the impasse around Poland's Constitutional Tribunal," Obama told reporters afterwards.

