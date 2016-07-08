Obama: Poland should do more to solve judicial crisis

US president Barack Obama gave bad press to Poland’s government when he rebuffed its efforts to solve the country’s constitutional crisis as insufficient.

Obama had a tete-a-tete with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda before the opening of Nato’s summit in Warsaw.

"I expressed to president Duda our concerns about certain actions and the impasse around Poland's Constitutional Tribunal," Obama told reporters afterwards.

"I recognised that parliament is working on legislat...