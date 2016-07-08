Ad
euobserver
Jordan has over 650,000 registered Syrian refugees. (Photo: UNHCR/O.Laban-Mattei)

EU to propose new refugee law

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission will next week present a new plan to resettle refugees from outside the EU to member states.

The proposal is part of a larger package on migration and asylum, that will also be adopted.

Speaking to reporters in the Slovak capital Bratislava on Thursday (7 July), EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said the EU needs to take its "fair share" of refugees.

He said the commission wants "a structured common system to pool European resettlement e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU asks for G7's help on refugees
The domestic stakes of the UK referendum
Samos: Inside Greece's 'nightmare' EU hotspot
Computer to make EU asylum decisions
Jordan has over 650,000 registered Syrian refugees. (Photo: UNHCR/O.Laban-Mattei)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections