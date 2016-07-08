EU to propose new refugee law

The European Commission will next week present a new plan to resettle refugees from outside the EU to member states.

The proposal is part of a larger package on migration and asylum, that will also be adopted.

Speaking to reporters in the Slovak capital Bratislava on Thursday (7 July), EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said the EU needs to take its "fair share" of refugees.

He said the commission wants "a structured common system to pool European resettlement e...