Ad
euobserver
Bosnian Serbs say they will refuse to recognise the new census figures as the basis of power sharing. (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

Tensions soar as Bosnia is shown to be Muslim country

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Representatives of the Serbian entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina refuse to recognise a census showing that Bosnian Muslims now constitute a majority of the country’s population.

The census was made in 2013, but results were published on Thursday (30 June) after a lengthy discussion on methodology.

Serbs claim that about 200,000 Muslim people included in the census actually live abroad.

The EU’s statistics office Euros...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Bosnia's EU application masks turmoil
Bosnia applies for EU membership
Bosnia political divisions laid bare in census row
The EU’s promising new initiative for Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnian Serbs say they will refuse to recognise the new census figures as the basis of power sharing. (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections