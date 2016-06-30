Slovak EU presidency aims to take power away from Brussels

Slovakia is taking on the EU presidency on Friday (1 July) with a "positive agenda" and an ambition to reshape the balance of powers within the EU, in the wake of the British decision to leave.

The Slovak government, which in recent months has been at loggerheads with the European Commission and some other member states over the EU scheme to relocate asylum seekers, will seek "constructive discussions," prime minister Robert Fico said.

It will "focus on a positive agenda, not on t...