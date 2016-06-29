Juncker dismisses criticism of Brexit performance

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said he “doesn’t care” about criticism of his handling of Brexit and told Austria to “stop messing around” on complaints that he bypassed national MPs.
“Some have said that I interfered in the Dutch referendum on Ukraine and some others have criticised me for not becoming involved in the UK issue and frankly, I don’t care”, he told press after an EU summit in Brussels on Wednesday (29 June).
“I have no intention of being influenced o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
