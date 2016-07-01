The revolving Brexit door

It is understandable that the rest of Europe is angry with the UK.

Yet again the UK has vandalised the European project – this time in a spectacularly destructive manner, triggering unnecessary political and financial instability affecting everyone.

As a UK national, I am sorry that our inept political establishment has caused this mess.

As an EU citizen I accept that ‘in is in’ and ‘out is out’ and the fundamentals of the membership rules cannot be changed.



But I wou...