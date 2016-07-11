Scotland not giving up on EU membership

Scotland is too special to set an example for other parts of Europe that are considering independence and EU membership, a Scottish National party (SNP) MP has said.

”We have a very different constitutional set-up than Spain, for instance,” Stephen Gethins, SNP’s Westminster spokesperson for Europe, told this website on Monday (11 July).

”Scottish people are already sovereign people. Britain is a union of four countries,” he said.

The MP visited Brussels to repeat the mes...