UK accord on EU workers 'crucial', France says

French president Francois Hollande said on Thursday (21 July) that freedom of movement for EU citizens in the UK would be the "most crucial point" in future exit negotiations.

Until now, the UK has had access to the single market "because it respects the four freedoms" of movement for goods, capital, services and people, he said after meeting new British prime minister Theresa May in Paris.

None of these freedoms "can be separated from the others," he warned, adding that it would ...