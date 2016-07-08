The battle for Maggie Thatcher’s handbag

The next UK prime minister will be a woman. That, at least, is clear. Not much else is.
As expected, Theresa May won the support of a large majority of Conservative MPs in Thursday’s (7 July) ballot to choose the last two contenders for the party leadership.
That May would top the poll was obvious from the first ballot on Tuesday (5 July), when she won 165 votes and the endorsement of Stephen Crabb and Liam Fox who, respectively, withdrew and were eliminated from the contest....
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
