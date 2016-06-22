Ad
EU commission is set to roll out its updated draft version of Privacy Shield (Photo: Matthew Klein)

EU to adopt new US data rules in July

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is set to present a new draft of its data-exchange pact with the US, the Privacy Shield, in early July.

EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova told EUobserver in a recent interview that the most contentious issues had been agreed by Washington and Brussels.

These concerned access to data by US security services, bulk collection of people’s personal information and independent oversight.

“We reached an accord on more precise listing of cases when bulk c...

