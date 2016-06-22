EU to adopt new US data rules in July

The European Commission is set to present a new draft of its data-exchange pact with the US, the Privacy Shield, in early July.
EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova told EUobserver in a recent interview that the most contentious issues had been agreed by Washington and Brussels.
These concerned access to data by US security services, bulk collection of people’s personal information and independent oversight.
“We reached an accord on more precise listing of cases when bulk c...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.