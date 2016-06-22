Le Pen: France should follow UK lead on EU vote

Far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen wants a referendum for France to leave the EU.

In a copycat move ahead of Britain's decisive vote, Le Pen told French television TF1 on Tuesday (21 June) that France and every other EU state should hold similar ballots.

"What I'm asking for is a referendum in France. Every EU member should be able to have its say in a referendum," she said.

Le Pen is a staunch opponent of immigration, the single currency, and the passport f...