Marine Le Pen vows a referendum in France to leave the EU (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Le Pen: France should follow UK lead on EU vote

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen wants a referendum for France to leave the EU.

In a copycat move ahead of Britain's decisive vote, Le Pen told French television TF1 on Tuesday (21 June) that France and every other EU state should hold similar ballots.

"What I'm asking for is a referendum in France. Every EU member should be able to have its say in a referendum," she said.

Le Pen is a staunch opponent of immigration, the single currency, and the passport f...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

