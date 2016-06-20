Ad
Jourova: "I wouldn’t recommend to a same-sex couple to move to Poland" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Hate speech costs lives, EU warns

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hate speech, whether homophobic or islamophobic, can prompt violent crime, the EU justice and gender equality commissioner has warned in the wake of the Orlando and Jo Cox killings.

Vera Jourova, a Czech politician who works on fighting Islamist radicalisation as well as on protection of minorities, spoke to EUobserver shortly after two hate crimes, one on either side of the Atlantic, grabbed world attention.

On 12 June, a gunman claiming to act on behalf of the jihadist group I...

Jourova: "I wouldn’t recommend to a same-sex couple to move to Poland" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

