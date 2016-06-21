EU anti-trust chief shows softer side

She walked on stage to the musical theme of the James Bond films and was introduced as the woman who made leaders of the world's largest companies nervous.

In Brussels, the European Union's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, holds one of the most powerful portfolios.

Back in her home country of Denmark, she is normally just plain Margrethe.

But on Friday morning (17 June) she got the Bond treatment at the Folkemodet (meaning "people's meeting"), the yearly politi...