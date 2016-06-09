Five EU states push for Georgia visa waiver

Five EU states have urged the bloc to grant visa-free travel to Georgia at the earliest opportunity for the sake of EU “credibility”.

Interior and foreign affairs ministers from Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania issued the appeal in a letter, seen by EUobserver, on Thursday (9 June) to the Dutch presidency of the EU Council and the EU foreign service.

The letter said they hoped that an agreement could be reached at a home affairs ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg o...