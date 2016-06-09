Ad
Georgians had hoped to enjoy their first visa-free summer holidays in the EU this year (Photo: Curt Smith)

Five EU states push for Georgia visa waiver

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Five EU states have urged the bloc to grant visa-free travel to Georgia at the earliest opportunity for the sake of EU “credibility”.

Interior and foreign affairs ministers from Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania issued the appeal in a letter, seen by EUobserver, on Thursday (9 June) to the Dutch presidency of the EU Council and the EU foreign service.

The letter said they hoped that an agreement could be reached at a home affairs ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg o...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

