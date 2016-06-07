EU to make aid conditional on help with migrants

The European Commission has unveiled plans to replicate Turkey-type deals on stemming the flow of migrants with Middle East and African states.

It said on Tuesday (7 June) that it would spend €8 billion over the next five years in development aid and other assistance for poor transit countries and migrant source countries that agreed to help stop people going to Europe.

The funds are mostly to come from member states and have not been collected yet.

“We propose to use a m...