euobserver
Bialowieza Forest is the last remains of Europe's primeval deciduous forests (Photo: justyna)

EU and Poland clash over plans to log primeval forest

by Paulina Pacula, WARSAW,
One of the last patches of Europe’s primeval forests is in danger after Poland approved plans for extensive logging.

Its reason is a bark beetle outbreak. But scientists and NGOs say that is a pretext for economic exploitation. And EU authorities on Thursday (16 June) launched a new inquiry.

Visitors to the Bialowieza Forest, which straddles the Polish-Belarusian border, are impressed by its pristine silence. The air is fresh, cool and moist. Fallen trees lie dying, but at the s...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

