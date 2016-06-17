EU and Poland clash over plans to log primeval forest

One of the last patches of Europe’s primeval forests is in danger after Poland approved plans for extensive logging.

Its reason is a bark beetle outbreak. But scientists and NGOs say that is a pretext for economic exploitation. And EU authorities on Thursday (16 June) launched a new inquiry.

Visitors to the Bialowieza Forest, which straddles the Polish-Belarusian border, are impressed by its pristine silence. The air is fresh, cool and moist. Fallen trees lie dying, but at the s...