Ad
euobserver
Labour MP Jo Cox died of her wounds (Photo: Reuters)

UK campaign suspended after deadly attack on MP

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[UPDATED 16 June at 18.40] The EU referendum campaign was suspended Thursday afternoon (16 June) after an MP, who later died of her wounds, was shot and stabbed in the street.

Labour MP Jo Cox, who supported the Remain side in the EU campaign, was attacked by a man who reportedly shouted "Britain first".

The incident took place in Birstall, in northern England, next to a library where Cox usually met people from her West Yorkshire constituency.

Witnesses quoted by British ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Germany and France to fight post-Brexit 'disintegration'
In and Out camps present Brexit scenarios
Labour MP Jo Cox died of her wounds (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections