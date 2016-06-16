Doctors and NGOs slam EU bill on hormone disruptors

The European Commission took its time to regulate endocrine disruptors, chemicals widely used in industry that experts believe can increase the risk of cancer, obesity and other health problems. The EU executive was due to present the proposal two and a half years ago.

But the text, which was finally put out on Wednesday (15 June), fell well short of the expectations of doctors and civil society.

Some 800 chemicals that are known or suspected to interfere with hormone receptors ...