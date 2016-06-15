Ad
euobserver
The Maidan revolution in Kiev in 2014 was prompted by the former regime's egregious corruption (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Corruption delays Ukraine’s EU visa bid

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Corruption - the same issue that provoked the Maidan revolution two years ago - is now holding back Ukrainian people’s free access to Europe, according to initial EU talks on visas.

“There are still substantial problems that will require more time to be clarified”, an EU source told EUobserver on Wednesday (15 June), one day after EU countries held their first talks on whether to grant Ukraine a visa waiver.

“A number of member states mentioned problems concerning anti-corruption...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Dutch target June summit for talks on EU-Ukraine deal
Five EU states push for Georgia visa waiver
Germany blocks Georgia's EU visa bid
The Maidan revolution in Kiev in 2014 was prompted by the former regime's egregious corruption (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections