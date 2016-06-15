Corruption delays Ukraine’s EU visa bid

Corruption - the same issue that provoked the Maidan revolution two years ago - is now holding back Ukrainian people’s free access to Europe, according to initial EU talks on visas.
“There are still substantial problems that will require more time to be clarified”, an EU source told EUobserver on Wednesday (15 June), one day after EU countries held their first talks on whether to grant Ukraine a visa waiver.
“A number of member states mentioned problems concerning anti-corruption...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
