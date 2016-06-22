Ad
euobserver
Pro-Brexit Johnson accused the Remain camp of running "project fear" (Photo: Parsons_Boris_whitehall-1069)

Rivals trade harsh words in final Brexit debate

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Rivals in Britain's vote on EU membership locked horns on Tuesday night (21 June) in a final push to win over voters in the neck-and-neck race.

Leading politicians from the Leave and Remain camps exchanged harsh words in a TV debate at the Wembley Arena in London, clashing over immigration, the economy and the UK's role in the wider world.

Remain supporter and London mayor Sadiq Khan accused the Leave side of "scaring people" by saying Muslim-majority Turkey could join the EU any...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Cameron in final push, as polls show pro-EU swing
Brexit would prevent UK from returning asylum seekers
Brexit: EU prepares for the morning after
Cameron pleads with voters to stay in EU
Pro-Brexit Johnson accused the Remain camp of running "project fear" (Photo: Parsons_Boris_whitehall-1069)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections