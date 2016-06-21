Ad
A slogan of the Leave campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover (Photo: Reuters)

Leach the poison from the political well

by Benjamin Fox, London,

Regardless of the motivations of her killer, the tragic and barbarous murder of Labour MP Jo Cox has underscored how the political well in Britain, and across Europe, has been poisoned. If you poison the well, everyone gets sick.

In the circumstances, there is a strong case for postponing Thursday’s referendum. A period of introspection into how our political discourse has become so debased and hate-filled would have been a far better use of time.

Unfortunately, campaigning was on...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

