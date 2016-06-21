Leach the poison from the political well

Regardless of the motivations of her killer, the tragic and barbarous murder of Labour MP Jo Cox has underscored how the political well in Britain, and across Europe, has been poisoned. If you poison the well, everyone gets sick.

In the circumstances, there is a strong case for postponing Thursday’s referendum. A period of introspection into how our political discourse has become so debased and hate-filled would have been a far better use of time.

Unfortunately, campaigning was on...