Tobacco firms defend value of EU deals

Three weeks are left before an anti-smuggling agreement between the European Union and tobacco firm Phillip Morris International (PMI) expires.

While the EU commission is yet to announce whether it wants to negotiate for a renewal or extension, EUobserver spoke to representatives of two of the other four big tobacco firms. They are quite happy with the cooperation so far.

Alan Hardacre, head of strategy and public affairs at Imperial Tobacco, called his company's deal with the EU ...