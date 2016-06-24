Markets lose confidence in outcome of UK vote

A larger than expected vote for the Leave side in northern England saw markets lose confidence that the UK would stay in the EU.

Sixty one percent of people in Sunderland voted to leave. In adjacent Newcastle, the Remain side won by a wafer-thin margin of 1 percent.

Richard Elvin, a Leave campaigner in Sunderland, told British daily The Guardian: “Voters made a big statement saying we’re sick to death of politics as it is. Sick to death of being told what’s good for us.”

