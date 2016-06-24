Ad
euobserver
Torrential rain in London and other parts of south-east England caused transport problems and may have affected turnout (Photo: EUobserverver)

Markets lose confidence in outcome of UK vote

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A larger than expected vote for the Leave side in northern England saw markets lose confidence that the UK would stay in the EU.

Sixty one percent of people in Sunderland voted to leave. In adjacent Newcastle, the Remain side won by a wafer-thin margin of 1 percent.

Richard Elvin, a Leave campaigner in Sunderland, told British daily The Guardian: “Voters made a big statement saying we’re sick to death of politics as it is. Sick to death of being told what’s good for us.”

B...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Grey skies, calm streets as London votes on EU membership
China's high stakes in the British EU referendum
More Danes want referendum on EU membership
Torrential rain in London and other parts of south-east England caused transport problems and may have affected turnout (Photo: EUobserverver)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections