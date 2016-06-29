Brexit vote irreversible, say EU leaders

Five days after the UK voted to leave the EU, the bloc's leaders decided at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (28 June) to wait before starting the legal process for Brexit, but they insisted there was no alternative to Brexit.

There was no "clamour" to trigger Article 50, British prime minister David Cameron said, referring to the EU treaty clause that organises a country's exit.

"Leaders understand that some time is now needed to allow the dust to settle in the UK," European Coun...