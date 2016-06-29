Ad
euobserver
Hollande (l) and Cameron (r) at the EU summit family photo. The meeting was "emotional". (Photo: Consillium)

Brexit vote irreversible, say EU leaders

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Five days after the UK voted to leave the EU, the bloc's leaders decided at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (28 June) to wait before starting the legal process for Brexit, but they insisted there was no alternative to Brexit.

There was no "clamour" to trigger Article 50, British prime minister David Cameron said, referring to the EU treaty clause that organises a country's exit.

"Leaders understand that some time is now needed to allow the dust to settle in the UK," European Coun...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

EU divided on answer to Brexit 'wake up call'
EU leaders to seek clarity on Brexit date
'Key decisions will have to wait', Cameron says
MEPs: Brexit shows danger of populism
Hollande (l) and Cameron (r) at the EU summit family photo. The meeting was "emotional". (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections