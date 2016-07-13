Privacy Shield will not survive legal challenge, says Schrems

Austrian activist Max Schrems reckons the latest data-sharing deal between the EU and US unveiled on Tuesday (12 July) is vulnerable to legal challenges, and will not last long.

“The European Commission is jumping from one ice-floe to another. It knows it will sink sooner or later, but keeps jumping in the meantime," Schrems told journalists at the European Parliament on Tuesday.

He was speaking just before the deal - known as Privacy Shield - was officially announced by justice c...