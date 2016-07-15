Scottish MEP: 'Independence not our first option'

In the week following the Brexit vote, during an extraordinary session of the European Parliament Alyn Smith, an MEP from the Scottish National Party (SNP) stood up and made a passionate case on behalf of those who voted for remaining in the EU.
"Scotland did not let you down," he reminded fellow MEPs.
His speechwent viral on social media.
He had not planned to take the floor, but he told EUobse...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
