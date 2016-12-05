Austrian far-right: beaten, but not defeated

Pro-Europeans across the EU breathed a collective sigh of relief shortly after 5:00pm Vienna time on Sunday (4 December).
The first exit polls in Austria’s rerun presidential election showed Green Party-aligned candidate Alexander Van der Bellen with an unassailable lead over far-right contender Norbert Hofer.
Among the first top politicians to congratulate him were European parliament president Martin Schultz and European Council president Donald Tusk.
Van der Bellen capit...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here