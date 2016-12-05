Austrian far-right: beaten, but not defeated

Pro-Europeans across the EU breathed a collective sigh of relief shortly after 5:00pm Vienna time on Sunday (4 December).

The first exit polls in Austria’s rerun presidential election showed Green Party-aligned candidate Alexander Van der Bellen with an unassailable lead over far-right contender Norbert Hofer.

Among the first top politicians to congratulate him were European parliament president Martin Schultz and European Council president Donald Tusk.

Van der Bellen capit...