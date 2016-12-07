EU fraud case sheds light on Danish and Polish politics

It was a tough assignment - to write an article disclosing political party conventions, falsely pretending to be climate conferences, that were illegally paid for with EU money.

It exposed that invoices for hundreds of thousands of euros were issued by the party's friends and that the Polish minister of justice appeared to be at the heart of a fraud perpetrated against the European Parliament (EP).

A Danish journalist, Peter Jeppesen, and I published our stories on the same day, ...