Ad
euobserver
Newsweek cover showing Polands minister of justice. Headline says: Ziobro has to answer questions. (Photo: Newsweek Poland)

EU fraud case sheds light on Danish and Polish politics

Rule of Law
Investigations
EU Political
by Wojciech Ciesla, WARSAW,

It was a tough assignment - to write an article disclosing political party conventions, falsely pretending to be climate conferences, that were illegally paid for with EU money.

It exposed that invoices for hundreds of thousands of euros were issued by the party's friends and that the Polish minister of justice appeared to be at the heart of a fraud perpetrated against the European Parliament (EP).

A Danish journalist, Peter Jeppesen, and I published our stories on the same day, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawInvestigationsEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU may impose full tax transparency on US firms
Corruption costs EU €71bn a year
EU anti-fraud body to probe Danish party
Newsweek cover showing Polands minister of justice. Headline says: Ziobro has to answer questions. (Photo: Newsweek Poland)

Tags

Rule of LawInvestigationsEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections