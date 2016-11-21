Little to celebrate at EU-Ukraine summit

EU leaders have pledged to uphold sanctions on Russia in the run-up to the Ukraine summit this week, but the declaration comes amid multiplying uncertainties over the future of Ukraine ties.

The German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders, at a meeting with outgoing US president Barack Obama in Berlin on Friday (18 November) promised to extend the life of economic sanctions on Russia before they expire on 31 January.

The formal decision is likely to be taken at an EU summit on 1...