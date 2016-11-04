High Court ruling casts doubt on Brexit deadline

Theresa May will likely tell European leaders on Friday (4 November) that Brexit talks won’t be delayed by a legal challenge giving more powers to Britain’s parliament.

May will speak to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, the day after the UK's High Court ruled on Thursday that the government cannot launch exit talks without parliament's approval.

Downing Street indicated May would also speak to European Council president Donald Tusk and several heads of the 27 EU ...