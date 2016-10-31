Ad
euobserver
"We have to listen to what Guenther Oettinger has to say," the commission's spokesman said. (Photo: European Commission)

Commission makes no judgement in China race row

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission declined on Monday (31 October) to comment on declarations by commissioner Guether Oettinger that were considered as offensive to China and Wallonia.

The EU executive spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists that Oettinger gave "detailed information" about the incident in an interview to German daily Die Welt and that the institutions had "nothing to add".

Oettinger, the German member of the commission, was filmed at a meeting with business people in H...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

China comments land EU's new budget commissioner in trouble
"We have to listen to what Guenther Oettinger has to say," the commission's spokesman said. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections