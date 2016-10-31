Commission makes no judgement in China race row

The European Commission declined on Monday (31 October) to comment on declarations by commissioner Guether Oettinger that were considered as offensive to China and Wallonia.

The EU executive spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists that Oettinger gave "detailed information" about the incident in an interview to German daily Die Welt and that the institutions had "nothing to add".

Oettinger, the German member of the commission, was filmed at a meeting with business people in H...