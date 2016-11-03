Amnesty: Italian police tortured migrants to meet EU target

Italian police tortured asylum seekers with electric shocks and beatings, human rights group Amnesty International says.
EU pressure on Italian authorities to fingerprint every new arrival led to abuse at so-called hotspots where asylum claimants are initially identified, screened, and processed, the NGO claims in a 56-page report out on Thursday (3 November).
"EU leaders have driven the Italian aut...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
