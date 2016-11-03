Ad
Italy recently signed a repatriation agreement with Sudan (Photo: Ben Philabaum)

Amnesty: Italian police tortured migrants to meet EU target

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Italian police tortured asylum seekers with electric shocks and beatings, human rights group Amnesty International says.

EU pressure on Italian authorities to fingerprint every new arrival led to abuse at so-called hotspots where asylum claimants are initially identified, screened, and processed, the NGO claims in a 56-page report out on Thursday (3 November).

"EU leaders have driven the Italian aut...

Migration

