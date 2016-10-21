Malta, Latvia, and Hungary top EU obesity charts

Obesity rates in Malta surpass all other EU states, followed closely by Latvia and Hungary.
More than a quarter of Malta's adult population are obese, followed by Latvia (21.3 percent) and Hungary (21.2 percent), according to figures released on Thursday (20 October) by the EU's statistical office Eurostat.
Romania registered the lowest rate at 9.4 percent...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
