Ad
euobserver
1 in 10 young people are obese in Malta, the fattest nation in the EU. (Photo: Giuseppe Milo)

Malta, Latvia, and Hungary top EU obesity charts

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Obesity rates in Malta surpass all other EU states, followed closely by Latvia and Hungary.

More than a quarter of Malta's adult population are obese, followed by Latvia (21.3 percent) and Hungary (21.2 percent), according to figures released on Thursday (20 October) by the EU's statistical office Eurostat.

Romania registered the lowest rate at 9.4 percent...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

WHO: Europeans 'alarmingly' obese
1 in 10 young people are obese in Malta, the fattest nation in the EU. (Photo: Giuseppe Milo)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections