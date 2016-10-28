Ad
"There will be forever a Ceta moment in Wallonia," the region's leader said (Photo: Campact)

Belgium green lights unchanged Ceta

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[Updated on 29 October at 7.25] Wallonia's parliament finally approved the set of documents, agreed by Belgian entities the day before, to allow the signature of Ceta, the EU-Canada free-trade deal on Friday (28 October). 

The motion, giving Belgium's federal government the power to sign the deal, was adopted by 58 votes to 5. Similar motions were also adopted by the parliament of the Brussels region and the parliament of the French-speaking community.

 All 28 EU members are expec...

